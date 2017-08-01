Master Gardener lunchtime gardening series

Today at the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Genesee County, 420 E. Main St. Batavia Master Gardener Maud Charpin (pictured above) presented a class on a “Do it yourself Terrarium”. She spoke about what is needed to create your own including supply lists, step by step instructions and pamphlets for websites with video tutorials.

There are many types of creative ways to design your own including using glass to see through, small stone, dirt, different plants including moss, coffee filters, potting soil and decorations non-porous, non-organic. She said plant with different changing color is a plus too.

The half hour free monthly demonstrations are every first Tuesday of each month called “Garden Talk” presented by the Genesee County Master Gardeners. The open to the public event is from 12:15-12:45pm and registration is not required.

Any questions call the office at 585-343-3040 x101 , information can be found on genesee.cce.cornell.edu and their Facebook page: www.facebook.com/CCEofGenesee