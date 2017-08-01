Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

August 1, 2017 - 1:42pm

Master Gardener lunchtime gardening series

posted by Steve Ognibene in Cornell Cooperative Extension of Genesee County, Hands-On Learning, education, lunchtime series, agriculture, news, steve ognibene's blog.

3k5b9644.jpg

Today at the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Genesee County, 420 E. Main St. Batavia Master Gardener Maud Charpin (pictured above) presented a class on a “Do it yourself Terrarium”.  She spoke about what is needed to create your own including supply lists, step by step instructions and pamphlets for websites with video tutorials.

There are many types of creative ways to design your own including using glass to see through, small stone, dirt, different plants including moss, coffee filters, potting soil and decorations non-porous, non-organic.  She said plant with different changing color is a plus too.

The half hour free monthly demonstrations are every first Tuesday of each month called “Garden Talk” presented by the Genesee County Master Gardeners.  The open to the public event is from 12:15-12:45pm and registration is not required. 

Any questions call the office at 585-343-3040 x101 , information can be found on genesee.cce.cornell.edu and their Facebook page: www.facebook.com/CCEofGenesee

3k5b9652.jpg

3k5b9655.jpg

 

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

August 2017

S M T W T F S
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button