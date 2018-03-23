Debut of 'Geezer Radio' airs on WGCC

Batavia resident Richard Beatty kicked off his new show, "Geezer Radio," on GCC's college station, WGCC, with guest Bill Kauffman, who helped select the music for the evening, digging deep into the station's archives to pull out little-known treasures from the '50s, '60s and '70s.

Geezer Radio airs Thursday nights from 8 to 10.

