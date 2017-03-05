Online News. Community Views.

March 5, 2017 - 11:42am

Photos: 2017 Chamber of Commerce Awards

posted by Howard B. Owens in chamber of commerce, Chamber Awards, business.

chamberawardspreso2017.jpg

At the Quality Inn & Suites last night, the Chamber of Commerce presented its annual local business and leadership awards. Here are photos and links to our stories from the past week about the winners.

Above, Charlie Cook, CEO of Liberty Pumps.

Chamber Awards: Business of the Year -- Liberty Pumps

chamberawardspreso2017-2.jpg

Bill and Joy Hume, owners of Foxprowl Collectables.

Chamber Awards: Foxprowl Collectables -- Entrepreneurial Business of the Year

chamberawardspreso2017-3.jpg

Owners of Stein Farms. Natasha Sutherland speaking, then on left, Jerrod Stein, Ray Stein, and Nathan Stein (Dale Stein was out of town and unable to attend).

Chamber Awards: Agricultural Business of the Year, Stein Farms

chamberawardspreso2017-4.jpg

Steve Foster and Tim Adams, owners of Red Osier Restaurant.

Chamber Awards: Special Service Recognition, Red Osier Restaurant

chamberawardspreso2017-5.jpg

Steve and Lisa Grice.

Chamber Awards: Geneseeans of the Year, Batavians Steve and Lisa Grice

chamberawardspreso2017-6.jpg

Tom Turnbull, present of the Chamber of Commerce, during his opening remarks.

