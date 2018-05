Dr. Keith Carlson, with Attica Veterinarian Associates, explains bovine artificial insemination to high school students today at GCC for Precision Ag Day.

Precision Ag Day provide students with an overview of the science and technology used in modern agriculture, including drones, GPS-guided tractors, and robotics.

Bradley Hirschman, a student at Pavilion, tries his hand at flying a glider with a camera attached toward a target.