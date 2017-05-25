Online News. Community Views.

May 25, 2017 - 12:08pm

Photos: Work begins on Ellicott Station

posted by Howard B. Owens in Ellicott Station, batavia, business, news, Dellapenna Building.

dellapennastartmay252017.jpg

The first work toward revitalizing the Della Penna buildings into Ellicott Station -- apartments, office space, a restaurant, and brewery -- began today with a contractor digging test pits and checking soil samples.

The tests are the first step in any contamination remediation process. The tests will provide officials with information on the scope of any remediation that is needed.

The old industrial parcel on Ellicott Street will undergo a $17 million transformation that will eventually bring in Buffalo's Resurgence Brewing Company as the anchor tenant.

For previous coverage, click here.

dellapennastartmay252017-2.jpg

