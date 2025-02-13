Batavia Downs cancels live racing Thursday

Due to deteriorating weather and the resulting track conditions, Batavia Downs has cancelled live racing for Thursday (Feb. 13) afternoon due to an abundance of caution for the safety of all the horses and horse people.

Racing will resume at the Downs on Monday (Feb. 17) at 3:00 p.m. with a $4,251 carryover in the Jackpot Super Hi-5 pentafecta in the 11th race. There are only three more live racing dates in the 2025 winter meet, which concludes on Monday, February 24.

Free full card past performance programs for every live card of racing at Batavia can always be downloaded at the Downs’ website (bataviadownsgaming.com) under the “Live Racing” tab and all the racing action can be viewed as it happens for free at the Batavia Downs Live Facebook page.