As a result of an extreme winter storm that has produced high winds, heavy snow, sub-zero wind chills and treacherous driving conditions to all of western New York, the management of Batavia Downs has canceled the live card of racing scheduled for Monday (Feb. 17) in an abundance of caution for the safety and welfare of all the participants.

Live racing will resume on Thursday (Feb. 20) at 3 p.m., which will be the second last card of the winter meet that ends on Monday, February 24.