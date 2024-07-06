New text line launched for Batavia Downs race office

All connections of horses pointed towards racing at Batavia Downs this year should note that a new text line has been established to relay vital information regarding draws and racing action for the upcoming meet that will start on Saturday, July 27.

Horsemen and women can sign up for this service by texting bataviadowns to 732-363-7700. Subscribing to this service will be advantageous to all when it comes to filling races or having immediate knowledge of any changes in schedule, so all are encouraged to do so as soon as possible.