Thomas Rhett returns to 'poppier' country with new album, tour

Last year, Thomas Rhett threw a bit of a stylistic curveball to fans with his album “Country Again: Side A,” which moved away from the pop elements and modern production that had been a big part of recent albums like “Center Point Road” (2019) and “Life Changes” (2017), and featured a more organic, more country and more relaxed sound.

But when Rhett tested songs from the album during an early 2021 run of shows at the famous club Billy Bob’s in Fort Worth, he felt the songs didn’t translate to the live stage the way he hoped.

This triggered a reaction as rejiggered his live show and as he and his songwriting collaborators got together to write during the 2021 tour, Rhett found he was in a different headspace than when he made “Country Again: Side A” during the pandemic.

“I think we just wanted to go in there with joy,” he said. “I wanted the recording process this time to not be so weighty and heavy and just have a blast doing it.”

Rhett headlines at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center on Friday.

The album that emerged, the recently released “Where We Started,” retains a few songs in the “Country Again: Side A” vein, but also should appeal to fans who like the poppier side of Rhett’s music.

“I kind of wanted to give the people who fell in love with ‘Life Changes’ and ‘Center Point Road’ a few songs that kind of reminded them of that,” Rhett said. “But I also wanted to give a lot of songs to people who really loved ‘Country Again Side A.’ There’s a little bit deeper of a piece of that on this record. I feel like as a whole, it’s one of the most well-rounded albums that we’ve gotten to make.”

A willingness to test musical boundaries without losing the country thread or accessibility of his music has made Rhett one of country’s top stars and most consistent hitmakers over the past decade, with six albums that have produced 19 No. 1 singles.

“This is for sure the longest show we’ve ever played,” Rhett said. “I think we have a 25-, 26-song set list this year, which I’m really excited about. There’s going to be something for everybody.”

