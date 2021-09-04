Flag thefts, including assemblyman's, reported in Batavia

It started last weekend, Assemblyman Steve Hawley says he was out mowing his lawn when he noticed his flag, which was at half-mast in honor of those who lost their lives in Afghanistan, was missing. Hawley says the flag was stolen sometime last Saturday, Aug. 28.

On his Facebook page, Hawley asked for his flag's return. "Please return it, no questions asked. This is a time for respecting our country and what it stands for," Hawley wrote.

Since then, Hawley says a neighbor from down the road replaced his flag with a new one, also installing a light to the display.

However, on Saturday morning State Police were called to another residence in the 8000 block of Bank Street Road in the Town of Batavia for another flag theft. The homeowner there said his flag was stolen sometime between 9:30 Friday evening and 6:30 a.m. on Saturday. His flag was also displayed on a pole.

Hawley said his replacement flag was also stolen in the overnight hours, Sep. 3 into Sep. 4.

State Police are now investigating the incidents and have a few leads. The City of Batavia Police have also looked into several complaints in the area recently.

Anyone with information on the flag thefts can call NYS Police Troop A at (585) 344-6200.