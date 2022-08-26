Man pleads not guilty to Alexander dairy farm murder during arraignment



Prince Wilson, 23, of Albion, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Friday morning in Genesee County Court.

Wilson is facing a five-count indictment handed up by a Genesee County Grand Jury last week. Wilson and a Warsaw man, Raul Cruz, 18, are each accused of the crimes of murder, first degree, a class A-1 felony, two counts of murder, second degree, a class A-1 felony, arson 2nd degree, a class B violent felony and petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor, in the deaths of Marcelino Gomez Hernandez and Elibander “Ivan” Morales on March 11 while at a local dairy farm located at 10216 Rt. 98 in the town of Alexander.

At his previous court appearance on July 18 before Judge Melissa Lightcap Cianfrini, Wilson was unhappy that assigned Public Defender Jerry Ader would not give the okay for Wilson to testify at the Grand Jury hearing in his case. Wilson attempted to represent himself during that court appearance. Cianfrini advised Wilson to work things out with Ader or hire his own attorney.

Today, Wilson did not say very much in court. When asked by Cianfrini if he wanted her to reassign the public defender, Wilson responded, "I guess, yeah," allowing Ader to speak on his behalf. Ader then waived a reading of the charges and entered a plea of not guilty.

District Attorney Kevin Finnell told the court the people are ready for trial, however, Finnell also said his office is still waiting for a swab sample to be submitted by the defendant for a DNA test.

Wilson remains in jail with bail set at $300,000/A, $600,000/B and $800,000/E. He originally was remanded to jail without bail by a local court when first arrested. Wilson is to return at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 24 in Genesee County Court for oral arguments.

