Motorcyclist taken to hospital after collision with automobile
At 3:43 p.m. today, the Town of Batavia Fire Department and Mercy ambulance along with the Genesee County Sheriff's Department responded to a call for Clinton Street Road, near the entrance to Terry Hills Golf Course, for a car that had collided with a motorcycle.
Deputies say a 2004 Honda motorcycle was headed east on Clinton Street when a 2020 Chevy Equinox pulled out from the entrance at Terry Hills, heading west on Clinton Street, and struck the motorcycle at a right angle. The male motorcyclist, from the Chili area, was ejected from his motorcycle about 3 to 4 feet and suffered a left arm and lower left leg injury. The driver of the Chevy Equinox reportedly did not see the motorcycle.
According to Sgt. Krzemien with the Genesee County Sheriff's Department, the motorcyclist suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Strong Hospital via Mercy Flight. The driver of the Chevy Equinox, from Amherst, was not injured, and was issued a ticket for failing to yield. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash.
Also charged during the accident was the driver of a vehicle that drove around barricades at Seven Springs Road and Clinton Street.
"The driver told the fire chief on scene that his tee time was too important and he didn't care that there was someone fighting for their life in the middle of the roadway," Sgt. Krzemien said.
That driver was charged with failure to obey a designated flag person. A deputy delivered the ticket to the driver on one of the greens on the golf course.
The Stafford Fire Department was also called to assist with traffic during the accident.
Top photo: An accident involving a motorcycle and Chevy Equinox on Clinton Street Road, Batavia, sent the driver of the motorcycle to Strong Memorial Hospital via Mercy Flight, above. Photos by Alecia Kaus.
Yea, but I got pics where police retaliated and refocused the tee timers issue onto the residents of country meadows who were refused access to their homes, children, pets, and medications needlessly despite there being 4 or so entrances to the park over a span of miles. So who is in the wrong? The first guy or the professionals who refused access to innocent people picking up kids from bus stops despite the accident being hundreds of feet to a mile away. My mom didn't deserve no access to her meds and pets and having to wait over an hour as a diabetic in a hot car like the many others that were refused access as residents of country meadows. I think the police messed up worse. The fire fighter told me to my face that my mother couldn't go home. The only thing blocking access was cones..... Far far from the incident. Also, why was sunset and pine hollow shut down? They weren't even allowing us to walk around the outside of the marked off crash scene to access property and things we needed.
Police brutality is also bullying and refusing access to needy people because they are mad at one guy.
Nobody who lived there could enter or leave at any point of entrance to get to work or the store or anything. That is uncalled for. Way to go Batavia police.
Recent comments