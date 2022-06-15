Motorcyclist taken to hospital after collision with automobile





At 3:43 p.m. today, the Town of Batavia Fire Department and Mercy ambulance along with the Genesee County Sheriff's Department responded to a call for Clinton Street Road, near the entrance to Terry Hills Golf Course, for a car that had collided with a motorcycle.

Deputies say a 2004 Honda motorcycle was headed east on Clinton Street when a 2020 Chevy Equinox pulled out from the entrance at Terry Hills, heading west on Clinton Street, and struck the motorcycle at a right angle. The male motorcyclist, from the Chili area, was ejected from his motorcycle about 3 to 4 feet and suffered a left arm and lower left leg injury. The driver of the Chevy Equinox reportedly did not see the motorcycle.

According to Sgt. Krzemien with the Genesee County Sheriff's Department, the motorcyclist suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Strong Hospital via Mercy Flight. The driver of the Chevy Equinox, from Amherst, was not injured, and was issued a ticket for failing to yield. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash.



Also charged during the accident was the driver of a vehicle that drove around barricades at Seven Springs Road and Clinton Street.

"The driver told the fire chief on scene that his tee time was too important and he didn't care that there was someone fighting for their life in the middle of the roadway," Sgt. Krzemien said.

That driver was charged with failure to obey a designated flag person. A deputy delivered the ticket to the driver on one of the greens on the golf course.

The Stafford Fire Department was also called to assist with traffic during the accident.

Top photo: An accident involving a motorcycle and Chevy Equinox on Clinton Street Road, Batavia, sent the driver of the motorcycle to Strong Memorial Hospital via Mercy Flight, above. Photos by Alecia Kaus.