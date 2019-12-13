Murder suspect makes it to court for evidence hearing

Quinton Edmonds

Quinton J. Edmonds, 31, of Rochester, appeared in Genesee County Court on Thursday afternoon, along with his attorney Fred Rarick, for a hearing on motions to suppress evidence in the case against him.

Edmonds is currently being held without bail at the Genesee County Jail on a murder 2nd charge in the death of 43-year-old Michael Paladino.

On June 1, 2019, at about 12:45 a.m., Edmonds was allegedly involved in a physical altercation with a female on the sidewalk near 5 & 7 Ross St.

Paladino heard the argument and attempted to intervene. A physical altercation then ensued between Paladino and the suspect. During the altercation, Paladino sustained life-threatening injuries.

On October 30th, Edmonds refused to appear in County Court, Rarick apologized to Judge Charles Zambito and scheduled a suppression hearing in his absence.

During today’s hearing, Rarick argued that police did not have probable cause to detain Edmonds and that the “Show Up” procedure was very suggestive.

“Based on the information I was provided, black male, black and white shirt, that’s all they had when they detained him,” says Rarick.

District Attorney Larry Friedman called Sgt. Dan Coffey to the stand during the hearing to explain how the incident unfolded at 5-7 Ross St.