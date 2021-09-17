Police believe motorcyclist was driving fast on Walnut prior to serious injury accident

A motorcycle accident on Walnut Street at Law Street this afternoon is under investigation by Batavia PD.

The motorcycle rider was reportedly seriously injured at about 12:22 when his bike slammed into the side of a pickup truck at the intersection.

The 30-year-old male, whose name has not yet been released was taken ECMC by Mercy Flight.

According to Sgt. Mitchell Cowen, Batavia PD, the motorcycle was traveling west on Law Street at a high rate of speed and collided with a pick-up truck that was headed north on Route 98.

The driver and sole occupant of the pick-up was not injured.

Police say the motorcycle was passing vehicles on Law Street before the collision occurred at the intersection.

Because the intersection was closed down until about 3:00 p.m., the City Schools advised families that busses were delayed in dropping off students this afternoon. According to Batavian City Schools Business Manager Scott Rozanski. students remained at school with supervision until the road was reopened.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Department accident reconstruction team is also assisting in the investigation.

City Fire and Mercy EMS also responded.