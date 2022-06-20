Two people injured in crash on Route 19, Le Roy

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a two-vehicle accident that occurred on Rt.19 in the Town of LeRoy on Monday afternoon.

According to Sgt. Michael Lute, a white sedan was heading north on Rt. 19 and crossed over into the southbound lane, colliding with a red minivan that was traveling south at about 1:27 p.m.

The collision spun both vehicles around with the minivan going over the guard rail but staying upright.

The female driver of the white sedan suffered moderate injuries and was unconscious and breathing after the LeRoy and Pavilion Fire Departments responded to extricate the victim. She was transported to Strong Hospital by Mercy Flight Central. Her injuries are not life-threatening according to Sgt. Lute.

The driver of the minivan was also extricated and transported to Strong Hospital by ground ambulance. His injuries are not life-threatening. A female front seat passenger and two children in the van were signoffs and not injured.

At this time there are no charges as the accident is under investigation.

