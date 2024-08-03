Cherished wedding memories in Batavia, and 50 years later, a renewal of vows

Wedding gowns have changed over the decades, reflecting the times from the Victorian Era, Industrial Revolution, WW I, The Depression, WWII, the 50s, the 60s, and the 70s. The decade of the 70s is what I will focus on since that was the decade I was married in Batavia, NY.

There are so many events that go into a wedding. Everyone has a memory of their engagement, wedding day, and honeymoon. I became engaged in my in-laws' living room, surrounded by my future in-laws and my two younger sisters. I wouldn't change a thing. My engagement ring now has two more diamond bands, one for 25 years and one for 40 years.

I cherish the memory of picking out my wedding gown with my mom. It had to be at C. L. Carr's Department Store. I went in with a picture of the gown I wanted from Brides Magazine. I was so surprised to see my gown on the rack. I tried it on, ordered my size, and was lucky to have benefitted from one of C.L. Carr's discount days.

After purchasing my gown, veil, and headpiece for $135, my mom and I went to lunch at another favorite restaurant, The Dagwood.

The description of my gown from the local newspaper stated, "The bride chose a gown of Marcaine Jersey styled with a fitted bodice, bell-shaped skirt, and long full sleeves. Venice lace and pearls accented the V neckline, and matching lace highlighted the empire bodice. The skirt fell in an A-length train. The bride chose a Camelot cap, a cathedral-length veil, and blusher for her headpiece."

I just wanted something plain, and the gown was perfect. I borrowed a wedding slip from my best friend, bought my shoes at Thomas and Dwyer, and flowers from Noack's Nursery on Bank Street.

Bridesmaid gowns were plain but timeless for the 70s, halter gowns with a short jacket and a hood. I applied my makeup. Like many brides of the 70s, my hair was long and straight, as was the fashion. It was styled at North Vine Beauty Salon. My father and brothers organized the bachelor get-together at St. Nick's Club. I don't think we gathered for a bachelorette.

The gifts I bought my girls were spoon rings and bracelets, another reflection of the times from Herb Brenner on Main Street.

I carried the wedding missel, a prayer book that my mom had held for her wedding. My brother read the poem Desiderata, and my wedding Mass ended with a favorite song of mine, "Let There Be Peace on Earth."

The Polish-Italian reception was held at the Moose Lodge Club. We had a Polish band that played in the early morning hours.

Our honeymoon was in St. Martins, and we booked our honeymoon at a kiosk in C L Carrs.

We were married at St. Joseph Church. Today weddings are so different and so expensive!

The material from my gown could probably make three wedding gowns. What I loved about our wedding was that after the three-course dinner, I cut the cake, danced, and enjoyed pizza from Pontillo's, delivered for a late snack.

On July 27, 2024, we renewed our vows at what we will always call Sacred Heart Church, surrounded by our children, grandchildren, family, and friends. The Mass ended with the same song that ended our wedding Mass in 1974, "Let There Be Peace on Earth." A reception at Roman's restaurant followed, and KMC Custom Cakes served a wedding cake. Fifty years of living with the man who stole my heart at Gentner's Bar in 1972! It has been an incredible ride.

The Holland Land Office has a wedding exhibit called "Heavenly Traditions and Holy Matrimony Through Time." It is an exhibit you don't want to miss. You might even see my wedding veil on display.