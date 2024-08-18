Column: When a church closes, parishioners lose a piece of their hearts

Batavia proudly once had four independent Catholic Churches. Over the years, St. Mary's merged with St. Joseph's Church and became Resurrection Parish, and Sacred Heart and St. Anthony's became Ascension Parish. It was a very sad day when St. Anthony's closed on Jan. 12, 2013.

Every church has its history, the year it opened and, in many cases, the year it closed.

St. Mary's early history began with a temporary chapel set up by Father Walsh in a private home on Ellicott Street located to the west of the site of the present St. Mary's Church. On Feb. 19, 1906, the parishioners voted to build a new church on Ellicott Street.

John Coxhead of Buffalo prepared plans for the new church. The contract to build the new church was awarded to John Pickert of Batavia. The building of the new church began on July 31, 1906. The church is made of Medina Sandstone, Italianate style, with a square tower in front. The cornerstone of the church ceremony was held on Oct. 21, 1906. St. Mary's Church opened to its parishioners on December 1, 1907.

In 1939, Rev. Edward J. Ferger proposed that the parish start a Catholic High School. During his pastorate, he helped raise money for a new wing at St. Jerome's Hospital and helped establish Our Lady of Fatima Church in Elba, NY. His most significant accomplishments were establishing St. Mary's Elementary School and Notre Dame High School.

Over the years, many priests have held the pastor position at St. Mary's Church. In 1968, Father Dailey introduced folk music to some of the masses.

On Aug. 17, St. Mary's doors closed. There will be no more masses, baptisms, or weddings at that site.

There are many reasons why a parishioner is attached to a specific church. My children were baptized in a particular church, where they made their Holy Communion and Confirmation.

When "your" church closes, that parishioner loses a piece of their heart. You have your favorite pew and your memories of ownership of that church. It was your church, and those memories will have a different meaning now that the doors are closed. My latest memories are the funeral masses for my parents. You remember where you sat every time you went into that church. A song from the organ brings you back to when you said goodbye to your mom and dad. In our case, it was two funerals six months apart.

We just renewed our wedding vows at Sacred Heart Church, not realizing that July 27 would be one of the last 4:00 masses said at that time. The church's closing is more than a building closing its doors. People lose a part of their Catholic history and special memories created inside their church.