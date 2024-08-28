City fire captain awarded for going above and beyond during heatwave

City of Batavia Fire Captain Bob Fix being honored at Erie County Fair.

Submitted Photo

During a heatwave in early July, Premier Genesee Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation faced several related challenges: the nursing home’s HVAC system faltered, the mechanical room overheated, and the elevators broke down, creating a potentially hazardous situation for the senior residents.

When City of Batavia Fire Captain Bob Fix was called to the scene, he didn’t merely give a standard response. He exceeded expectations, Supervising Administrator Samantha Vagg says.

"Captain Fix stuck out because of how he guided younger firefighters and frequently called back after his team left to make sure our facility was okay,” Vagg said to The Batavian.

His proactive approach, including collaborating with nursing home staff and coordinating with National Grid, prevented further issues, Vagg said, which prompted her to nominate Fix for Erie County Fair’s Firefighter Honoree Award.

The award, which was presented to Fix on Aug. 18, is given to individuals who exemplify the highest standards of the fire service, showcasing a notable record of service, achievement, and selflessness.

City Fire Chief Josh Graham spoke highly of Captain Fix, emphasizing that the department’s standard is to go above and beyond. He added that the entire department takes pride in Fix’s recognition, which reflects the collective dedication that defines the firefighters’ work.

"Captain Fix is a dedicated professional and a true asset to our community,” Graham said. “We are honored to have him represent Local 896 as Sunday's Firefighter Honoree.”

Fix, a 21-year veteran of the fire department, said that no matter how bad his day might be going at work, “whoever’s calling for help is having a worse day than me.”

“If I can do a little extra, why not?” he said, remaining rather modest about the recognition. "I'm just the guy that got nominated for the award."

He deflected praise aimed at him instead to his entire team and the nursing home staff, who he said played a crucial role during the emergency. Vagg said that she would have nominated the whole department if she could have since it “is so professional every time we interact.”

Firefighting is not just a career but a calling in his family, Fix said. Being honored at the fair became a full-circle moment for him, combining his love for the community with his lifelong commitment to public service. He’s also quick to point out that the department does so many other things within the community.

"My father was a firefighter, and I've been going to the fair for as long as I can remember,” he said. "We’re there for car accidents, technical rescues, building safety inspections, and more. In October, we’ll focus on fire prevention, going into schools to teach fire safety. It’s all part of the job."