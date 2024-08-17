Genesee County resident serves to inspire others as Olympic champ

Jana Kolukanova

Submitted Photo

Jana Kolukanova may be synonymous with Olympic swimming and breaking records now, but when she first began in her homeland of Estonia, her athletic prowess leaned towards venues other than the pool, she says.

“I excelled at cross-country skiing and tennis, but the sports machine there told me I was a swimmer instead,” she said during an interview with The Batavian. “It took some time, but eventually I fell in love with swimming too.”

Her husband, Chris Haitz, a Genesee County native, introduced her to this area for a month during COVID in 2020, and that ended up being a whole summer visit, which in turn prompted the couple to buy a house, she said.

“It all happened organically. We had been living in Los Angeles since 2009 and never had any plans to leave, but life apparently did,” she said. “I had, of course been to this area many times over the years, and I was very open to the move. I love it here, as the people are nice and it reminds me of my home country.”

Her journey from watching the Olympics as a young girl proves that anyone's potential is within reach with the right mindset and support system.

Kolukanova’s Olympic dream was sparked at a young age during a moment of inspiration that would alter the course of her life.

"I remember watching the 1996 Atlanta Olympics and thinking, 'I think I can do this,'" she said. This realization, born from the excitement and love for the games, set Kolukanova on a path that took her from the swimming pools of her hometown to the global stage.

In the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney, she reached the semifinals in the 50 meter freestyle, breaking two Estonian records.

After this, college recruiters bombarded her. Auburn University won the prize, and their program won three national team championships with Kolukanova’s help. Plus, she finished a 19-time All-American, All-SEC selection, SEC Academic Honor Roll member, as well as an Academic All-American.

She kept going.

At the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens, three seconds stood in the way of Kolukanova making another Olympic semifinal.

One year later, she broke her old Estonian records in the 50 meter and 100 meter freestyle at the FINA World Championships.

She advises aspiring Olympians to set low goals and chip away at them step by step.

"Then, set higher goals, and you must have a big picture," she said.

This philosophy of incremental progress and an overarching vision became the cornerstone of her success.

"Believe in yourselves," she said. "Thoughts have real power. If you think you can, you can do it."

However, she is quick to caution that physical prowess alone is not enough: "If you're there physically but not mentally, you're not going to do it."

She credits regular massages with helping her endure the physical demands of training and competition, allowing her to recover quickly. Additionally, she strictly followed her coaches' advice to eat within 20 minutes after training along with altitude training, practices she believes were crucial to her recovery and performance.

She eventually caught the injury bug at the worst possible time.

"If an injury comes at the very wrong time, four years of work could be down the drain—that's what happened to me, right before the Beijing 2008 Olympics," she said.

"Injuries are always the most difficult as they affect you both physically, mentally, and emotionally," she said. "You can't control how serious an injury is or how long it will take to recover fully."

While she didn't compete, Kolukanova’s experience at the Paris Olympics reminded her of the bonds she formed throughout her career.

"Reconnecting with friends, some of whom I hadn't seen in 20 years, was really great," she said.

Many of these friends are now prominent figures in their respective countries, holding important positions in international sports. The camaraderie among former Olympians and the warm welcome from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and individual countries made the event unique.

She speaks highly of the opportunity to support Eneli Jefimova, a 17-year-old Estonian female swimmer who made the final 100M breaststroke in Paris. For Kolukanova, this meant more than cheering on a fellow athlete; passing the torch to the next generation.

"It was special to be there to encourage her and lend my support," she said.

She also witnessed French swimmer and family friend, Léon Marchand, win four gold medals. Seeing Léon achieve such incredible success was a deeply emotional experience for her. "I was very happy for the entire family," she said, her voice filled with pride and joy. "I remember holding him as a baby."

After 14 years of living in Los Angeles, she looks forward to exploring Western New York with her husband, especially in the fall because "when I visited in October, it was warm and welcoming, and the colors are gorgeous."

Her commitment to the sport remains strong, and she hopes the construction of the new pool at the Batavia-based YMCA boosts swimming's popularity in the region.

"Swimming is really popular in California," she said, expressing her desire to see similar enthusiasm in Western New York. She continues to find ways to contribute to the sport she loves, whether through mentoring young swimmers or promoting swimming in her community.

With competition behind her, Kolukanova hopes to become an inspiration to others.

"I want my legacy to be that I was a lover of the sport, a positive light, and always an encourager of young swimmers," she said.

Kristi Singi (left) is Jana’s former personal masseuse and current Estonian swim team masseuse; Merle Kalkurand (right) is project lead for Estonian Olympic delegation, and both are close friends of Jana.

Submitted Photo