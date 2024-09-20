O-A 20th anniversary Hall of Fame dinner to celebrate 'exceptional' alums

Robert Briney

Terry Wolcott

Erin Graham

Erik Olsen

The Oakfield-Alabama Central School District's (OACS) 20th anniversary of the Alumni Hall of Fame Dinner and Induction Ceremony is scheduled for Oct. 12 to honor exceptional alums and inspire current students.

Reflecting on its inception, Bill Bostwick, a retired OACS teacher and this year's guest speaker, said that founder Dave George "came to me with the idea while I was a Lead Teacher while he was editing the alumni newsletter. We presented it to Superintendent Mike Hall, who was enthusiastic about it. With initial funding from Mike Hall's fund, we were able to start the Hall of Fame."

"After the first year, the operation became a volunteer self-supporting effort. Without the community's help, the Hall would cease to exist," Bostwick said. "Growing up in Batavia, my education was shaped by the emphasis on Math and Science during the space race. I initially pursued a bio-chemistry major at Hobart College but discovered my true passion in English literature. This liberal arts experience deeply influenced my perspective on the Hall of Fame," he said.

The inaugural Hall of Fame induction in 2004 remains a standout memory, Bostwick said.

"The first class was remarkable. We honored 11 individuals, including a Fortune 500 CEO and a top FBI official. Celebrating their achievements was a powerful experience for everyone involved."

"I really haven't had much involvement since I retired. The idea always was (and continues to be) to have the inductees interact with the students as much as possible to show them that there are ways to accomplish great things even if you're from a small town."The Hall of Fame also supports broader school goals through fundraising efforts.

Proceeds from the event go towards scholarships for graduating seniors, providing financial support to students pursuing higher education or skilled trades.

Since 2008, the Hall has awarded $25,500 to graduating seniors.

A vital feature of the Hall of Fame event is the involvement of current students. Students are paired with inductees for interviews and interactions, providing valuable learning experiences.

The food services students also prepare a farm-to-table lunch for the inductees, creating a

meaningful connection between past and present.

The Hall of Fame, founded in 2003 by Dave George, OACS Class of 1979, was established to honor alums who have made significant contributions to their fields and communities. George,

who is heavily involved in OACS with the alum newsletter and fundraising efforts, envisioned the Hall of Fame to provide current students with role models who exemplify the potential of an OACS education.

"The Hall of Fame's impact on the OACS community has been profound. The Hall of Fame is a powerful source of inspiration. Hearing about the achievements of our alums helps students see what's possible and reinforces the idea that their dreams are attainable with hard work and

dedication," George says.

A Former OA teacher and Bostwick coworker, John Jakubowski, calls him a "master teacher."

Regarding the Hall, Jakubowski said, "I think that the OA HOF doesn't just recognize successful grads who have made outstanding contributions, but it also serves to recognize the teachers, administrators, school board members, and the community that made OA a great district."

Bostwick advises maintaining the Hall of Fame's legacy: Find what you're passionate about, excel at it, and treat people with kindness. Let the chips fall where they may!"

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. in the OACS High School Cafeteria. The evening will celebrate these distinguished individuals' achievements, offering an opportunity for the community to come together and honor their

successes.

The Hall of Fame's 20th anniversary will feature the induction of four distinguished alums:

Robert (Bob) Briney, Class of 1962

Erin Graham, Class of 2002

Erik Olsen, Class of 1973

Terry Wolcott, Class of 1977

Tickets for the Hall of Fame event are available from Sept. 5 to Oct 5, and may be purchased at the following locations: OACS Elementary and the Junior-Senior High School; and Oakfield Family Pharmacy, 40 Main St.

For those preferring to purchase tickets by mail, send your request to:

OA Hall of Fame

PO Box 35

Oakfield, NY, 14125

When purchasing by mail, make checks payable to Dollars for Scholars, indicating HOF Tickets in the memo line, and include your email address for order confirmation.

If interested in supporting the Hall of Fame event or the scholarships provided, write your tax-deductible check to Dollars for Scholars and write Hall of Fame in the memo area, and mail to address above attention Hall of Fame Treasurer.;Hall of Fame Treasurer.

Or donate online.