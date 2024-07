The season long battle in the West comes to a conclusion tonight with the winner advancing to the PGCBL Championship. The number 2-seeded Elmira Pioneers (24-18) travel to Dwyer Stadium to face off against the number 1-seeded Batavia Muckdogs (34-8).

Elmira is the defending 2023 West Division Champions, and they face off against the 2022 West Division Champions in Batavia.

Rochon (ELM) v.s. Misiti (BAT)

