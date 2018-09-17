10th annual Music Memories Concert is Saturday at City Church to benefit Crossroads House

Press release:

This Saturday, Sept. 22, starting at 6:30 p.m, marks the 10th performance of the Music Memories Concert being held at City Church, located at 210 E. Main St., Batavia.

All proceeds for this concert go to support Crossroads House , a comfort care home for the terminally ill, in its 20th year of serving residents of Genesee and Wyoming counties.

It’s St. Joe’s Reunion Brass Ensemble’s final performance using its present name as we know the group.

Nine years ago, Frank Panepento along with his friends, started the Reunion Brass Ensemble specifically with one purpose in mind: Set up a concert to help raise money for Crossroads House.

Well thousands of hours in rehearsal time by hundreds of musicians, thousands of miles/hours have been clocked in by those musicians over the years. There has never been one red cent charged by any of the musicians over that period of time. They even paid for their own ticket to sit and watch the show. They had to perform in other shows to pay back the groups that came and performed at the Crossroads show for free.

These performers choose to rearrange their lives to help an organization that they believed in -- CROSSROADS HOUSE -- VOLUNTEERISM at a different level!

"I promised my friends, God willing, I would do any and everything I could to pack City Church while ushering in a new era for St. Joe’s Brass Ensemble," Panepento said.

Performing Saturday are:

Parkside Brass

Rochester Hitmen

Hamburg Kingsmen

Batavia Jazz Ensemble

Silver Leaves -- from Canada

St. Joseph’s Alumni Drum Corps

St. Joe’s Reunion Brass Ensemble, featuring famed bugler Kenny "Ace" Peterson

Come on out for what promises to be a fantastic show!" Penepinto said. "Bring your family. Bring your friends. Help make this a night for the musicians and all of (us) to remember."

Tickets are $5 general admission; $10 reserved.

Tickets are available at Crossroads House, Roxy's Music Store, Valle Jewelers, The Prospector Restaurant (Attica).

If you need information or tickets call 343-3892 or 409-4364, or go online to: crossroadshouse.com