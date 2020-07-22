2020 Richmond Reads selection is 'Nothing More Dangerous' by Minnesota author Allen Eskens

By Samantha Stryker, Community and Adult Services librarian, Richmond Memorial Library:

At a small gathering last Thursday, the Richmond Reads committee and Richmond Memorial Library revealed the 2020 Richmond Reads title -- "Nothing More Dangerous," a 2019 mystery by Minnesota author Allen Eskens.

The reveal was also streamed live to the library’s YouTube page so viewers could watch from home.

The Richmond Reads committee, comprised of six community members and Community and Adult Services Librarian Samantha Stryker, met for months to find the perfect book to select.

Of the dozens of titles read this year, "Nothing More Dangerous" stood out for a number of reasons.

“It’s a mystery, which appeals to many readers,” Stryker said. “It also has strong themes of coming of age, racial justice and family that will strike a chord with those who read it.”

"Tale for Three Counties" author Thomas Mullen described the book as "both heartwarming and hard-nosed” and “a coming-of-age page-turner that probes the dark heart of small towns and the resilient strength that keeps families together.”

The book was a “Best Crime Fiction of 2019” selection by Library Journal and a Finalist in the 2020 Minnesota Book Awards. It appeared on many lists of “best crime fiction” for 2019.

"Nothing More Dangerous" centers on 15-year-old Boady Sanden, who wants nothing more than to escape the small town of Jessup, Mo., where he lives with his widowed mother. His life changes in unexpected ways when the Elgins – a black family – move in across the street and cause Boady to reexamine his understanding of the world as he knows it.

The town has also been unsettled by the sudden and ominous disappearance of Lida Poe, a black woman who kept the books at the local plastics factory. As Boady delves into this mystery and navigates the racial tensions around him, he uncovers more than he expected about his family, his neighbors and himself.

“The small-town rural theme resonated with us; it felt like we could be reading about any small town in Genesee County,” Stryker said. “The messages are universal and especially essential now, as our nation is so divided and issues of racial inequality are at the forefront.”

Author Allen Eskens is the bestselling author of "The Life We Bury," "The Guise of Another," "The Heavens May Fall," "The Deep Dark Descending," "The Shadows We Hide, and "Nothing More Dangerous." After practicing criminal law for 25 years, Eskens published his first book in 2014 and his work has been translated into 26 languages.

In a short video recorded for the event, Eskens said that "Nothing More Dangerous" is “the novel I became a writer to write,” noting that he began writing it in the early '90s. Eskens worked on other projects for nearly 20 years before completing it. The video can be viewed at the library’s YouTube page here.

Richmond Memorial Library will host Eskens for an author visit at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. With the ongoing conditions regarding the COVID19 pandemic, the visit may be virtual or in person, but more announcements will be made as the date gets closer.

The library will also host book discussions in the fall, with dates and format to be announced.

A community one-book program that began in 2019, Richmond Reads is sponsored by The Friends of Richmond Memorial Library.

Copies of the book in hardcopy and audio are available to check out at the library and audiobook and eBook copies are available via OverDrive. Limited copies are available to purchase for $24 at the library. Contributions to the Friends of the Library to support this and other programs are always welcome.

