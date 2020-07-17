20th Annual Van Hulburt Memorial Golf Tournament is Aug. 20, benefits Crossroads House, Masonic Charities

Press release:

The 20th Annual Van Hulburt Memorial Golf Tournament to benefit the comfort care home Crossroads House and Masonic Charities will take place on Thursday, Aug. 20, at the Batavia Country Club.

It will be hosted by Hesperus Masonic Lodge #837, Bergen. The cost is $70 per person and includes: 18 holes of golf with cart, lunch, dinner, and prizes. Guests are welcome for a $25 fee.

The tournament is a four-person scramble. Sign in is at 11 a.m., lunch is at 11:30, and shotgun start is at noon. All teams must be paid by Aug. 14th to guarantee placement in this event.

For more information, contact: Marty Krause at (585) 730-2809; Ralph Marsocci at (585) 397-9313; or Cortney Gale at (585) 444-6764.

The tournament is sponsored by Triple-O Mechanical of Bergen.

Other sponsors include: Alexander Country Deli, Bergen C-Store, Ashley Capital, Bonduelle USA, Jerry Hulburt & Family, and Ralph & Rosie’s Deli & Pizzeria who have provided lunch all 20 years!

The tournament’s namesake, Van Hulburt, worked for 35 years at Byron-Bergen School as a teacher, counselor, and he coached golf for 25 years. He was a Past Master of Hesperus Lodge and a beloved member of the Masonic community.