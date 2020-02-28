24th annual Youth Recognition Dinner is March 26 at Terry Hills, must RSVP by March 11

Press release:

On Thursday, March 26, the City of Batavia and Genesee County Youth Boards will sponsor their 24th annual Youth Recognition Dinner at Terry Hills Restaurant & Banquet Facility.

Twenty young people will be honored for their commitment to community service and/or their impressive role in their family. Additionally, the dinner will recognize two adult youth workers and an adult youth volunteer.

The following young people will be recognized for their outstanding service in the community and/or family: Amanda Bergman, Justine Bloom, Shannon Breton, Sydney Brown, Emily Cerefin, Elizabeth Clark, Ally Flint, Tate Fonda, Luke Geiger, Sally LaDuke, Julie Muntz, Eva Rhoads, Kelsey Schlagenhauf, Donovan Sherman, Madaline Spencer, Montana Weidman, Lily Whiting, Isabella Wilder, Rachael Wight and Maxwell Whalen.

Maria Casper is receiving the Adult Youth Worker Award from her position at Elba Central School. Casper goes above and beyond her job requirements to do whatever she can do for her students. Michael Wilson is receiving the Adult Youth Volunteer Award for his extensive time spent organizing and making “Shooting for a Cure” a huge success.

Registration and refreshments will begin at 5 p.m. The program and dinner will commence at 6 p.m. Seating is limited.

If you are interested in attending the banquet, contact the Genesee County Youth Bureau at (585) 344-3960 no later than March 11th.