$35,000 guaranteed Pick-5 pool Friday at Batavia Downs

By Tim Bojarski, for Batavia Downs

When live racing resumes at Batavia Downs on Friday (Aug. 23) at 6 p.m., the track will feature a $35,000 guaranteed pool on the early Pick-5 wager that runs from race one to race five.

It is part of the United States Trotting Association’s (USTA) Strategic Wagering Program and as such, free program pages are available for those races on the USTA website or by clicking here for a direct download.

The actual carry-over is $14,913 and the $35,000 guaranteed pool is the largest in the history of Batavia Downs .

And to make it even more interesting, the fifth race of the Pick-5 is a $118,800 leg of the New York Sire Stakes for 3-year-old trotting fillies that has Quincy Blue Chip and Winndevie facing off against each other once again.