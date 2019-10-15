89.1 The Point is collecting new and gently used donations for charity at Batavia Walmart Friday, Saturday

The on-campus radio station 89.1 The Point at SUNY Brockport is undertaking its Fall charity drive and this year the beneficiary is the Willow Domestic Violence Center in Rochester, which serves Genesee, Orleans and Monroe counties.

Students will be collecting various items for donation this Friday and Saturday at the Walmart in Batavia (and Brockport).

Batavia Walmart donations can be dropped off from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18; and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19.

The items wanted are new and gently used women's and children's clothing and shoes, personal care items, and pet care supplies.

For clothing and shoes -- Fall wear only please

Women’s casual clothing – tops and bottoms

Children’s clothing (sizes 12m -- 14/16)

Seasonal adult and children’s shoes (sneakers)

New women’s underwear (sizes 5-14 only)

) Bathrobes

Pants hangers

Personal care items

Softee-hair food with vitamin-E

Face cleanser

Lotion

Toothpaste

Shampoo

Conditioner

Hair combs

Lip balm

Infant/toddler

New umbrella strollers

umbrella strollers New baby bottles

baby bottles Baby wash & lotion

Baby oil

Baby wipes

Diapers– sizes newborn, 1, 2 & 6

Pet Care Supplies

Canned dog food (chicken and rice preferred)

Flea and tick collars or medicine

Gift cards for pet food

Kong dog toys

Heavy duty outdoor toys

Puzzle feeders/enrichment toys for dogs and cats

Cat toys (catnip mice, balls, pom poms, etc.)

Please contact our Donations Expert with questions at (585) 232-5200, ext. 224, or email [email protected]

Due to sorting, storage, and redistribution costs, we cannot accept items that are not on our Wish List.