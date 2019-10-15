89.1 The Point is collecting new and gently used donations for charity at Batavia Walmart Friday, Saturday
The on-campus radio station 89.1 The Point at SUNY Brockport is undertaking its Fall charity drive and this year the beneficiary is the Willow Domestic Violence Center in Rochester, which serves Genesee, Orleans and Monroe counties.
Students will be collecting various items for donation this Friday and Saturday at the Walmart in Batavia (and Brockport).
Batavia Walmart donations can be dropped off from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18; and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19.
The items wanted are new and gently used women's and children's clothing and shoes, personal care items, and pet care supplies.
For clothing and shoes -- Fall wear only please
- Women’s casual clothing – tops and bottoms
- Children’s clothing (sizes 12m -- 14/16)
- Seasonal adult and children’s shoes (sneakers)
- New women’s underwear (sizes 5-14 only)
- New children’s underwear and T-shirts (sizes 2T-XL)
- Bras (sizes 44 and up only)
- Bathrobes
- Pants hangers
Personal care items
- Softee-hair food with vitamin-E
- Face cleanser
- Lotion
- Toothpaste
- Shampoo
- Conditioner
- Hair combs
- Lip balm
Infant/toddler
- New umbrella strollers
- New baby bottles
- Baby wash & lotion
- Baby oil
- Baby wipes
- Diapers– sizes newborn, 1, 2 & 6
Pet Care Supplies
- Canned dog food (chicken and rice preferred)
- Flea and tick collars or medicine
- Gift cards for pet food
- Kong dog toys
- Heavy duty outdoor toys
- Puzzle feeders/enrichment toys for dogs and cats
- Cat toys (catnip mice, balls, pom poms, etc.)
Please contact our Donations Expert with questions at (585) 232-5200, ext. 224, or email [email protected]
Due to sorting, storage, and redistribution costs, we cannot accept items that are not on our Wish List.