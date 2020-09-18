September 18, 2020 - 6:02pm
A pair of positive COVID-19 cases reported today in Genesee County, both under age 20
posted by Billie Owens in news, covid-19, coronavirus.
Press release:
New Cases – As of 2 p.m.
- Genesee County received two new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in Byron and Le Roy.
- Both of the positive individuals are less than 20 years old.
- The individuals were not on quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Six new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
- Orleans County received zero new positive cases of COVID-19.
- Ten new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.