A trio of new BCSD Foundation Apple awards announced

Submitted photos and press release:

The BCSD Foundation lnc.'s Board of Directors is pleased to announce the newest recipients of the BCSD Foundation Apple Award. All of the honorees were nominated by the BHS Production Club (made up of students) involved with the 2019 musical "The Sound of Music."

These awards were presented by some of the seniors in the production.

Caryn Wood is a technology aide at Batavia High School and director of "The Sound of Music." She was awarded a Foundation Apple Award because “we would like to show our gratitude..... She puts countless hours into the musical production each year. We truly appreciate her dedication and devotion to the students and these productions....for being more than a director.

Eric Wood is a BCSD volunteer who also received a Foundation Apple Award. He was recognized because “he volunteers his time to ensure that things run smoothly each year. Volunteering his own time to enhance the “behind the scenes” of our musical.”

David Adams is another BCSD volunteer who was recognized with a Foundation Apple Award. “Mr. Adams has been essential to the success of our musicals. He sees that the backstage crew and sets are smoothly handled and that things are going as they should, behind the scenes. .....(and) for many years of volunteering your time for our success.”

The BCSD Foundation Apple award is given by a member of the school and/or local community to a Batavia City School District employee or volunteer. In the opinion of those giving the honor of this distinction, the awardee has gone above and beyond in their role and is being recognized by one or more people for these accomplishments.

Local artist Mark Jensen will be making each individual resin apple -- none will be exactly the same.

If you are interested in giving a Foundation Apple award, please submit your nomination form and $75 (payable to the BCSD Foundation Inc., 260 State St., Batavia NY 14020 att: Allison Chua).

Nomination forms may be found on our webpage (at www.bataviacsd.org under Quick Links).

Community members with questions are asked to email us at: [email protected]