Aaron Galanti named Track Superintendent at Batavia Downs

By Tim Bojarski, for Batavia Downs

Longtime Western Regional Off-Track Betting (WROTBC) employee Aaron Galanti was named the new Track Superintendent at Batavia Downs on Thursday after Fran Mruczek announced his retirement on Monday (June 22).

Galanti has worked under Mruczek for a number of years.

Galanti joined WROTBC, the owner of Batavia Downs, in 2008 and has worked with the track crew since 2009.

“I’m extremely excited for the opportunity to become the track super,” Galanti said.

“Equine safety will continue to be our number one priority at Batavia Downs and I look forward to working with all the horsemen and horsewomen in regards to such.”

“We can’t thank Fran enough for his many years of dedicated service to our corporation," said Todd Haight, director/general manager of Live Racing. "It was not unusual to see Fran out on the track at 10 p.m. watering on dark days or here at 3 a.m. plowing snow. The racetrack was certainly his baby.”

“And we’re all very happy for Aaron; he’s a great guy who has earned this opportunity. He has learned from the best and is ready for his new role; I’m confident he’ll do an outstanding job.”

Live harness racing returns to Batavia Downs on Saturday (July 25) with post time scheduled for 5 p.m.

Photo courtesy of Batavia Downs.