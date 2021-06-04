Accident at Ellicott and Jackson in the city
An accident is reported at Ellicott and Jackson streets in the city. Unknown injuries. City fire, police and Mercy medics are responding.
UPDATE 11:39 a.m.: Two vehicles involved; two patients are being evaluated.
UPDATE 11:58 a.m.: A gold Chrysler minivan with Florida plates was southbound on Jackson and it appears to have missed the right turn lane when the driver decided to make a right anyway and go around the little turn island. At that point, the minivan was struck by a sedan. No injuries.
UPDATE AND CLARIFICATION (By Howard) 1:20 p.m.: Upon further investigation, police have determined the Chrysler van was southbound on Jackson and was not attempting a right turn. It was continuing straight. The van had a green light, according to Sgt. Mitch Cowen. The white vehicle was northbound (it might look like westbound on Ellicott Street but the state considers Route 63 a northbound/southbound roadway) and allegedly ran the red light. The driver of the Chrysler decided to be transported to UMMC for evaluation.
