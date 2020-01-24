Local Matters

January 24, 2020 - 10:41am

Accident blocking traffic at Jackson and Central in the city

posted by Billie Owens in accidents, news, batavia.

A motor-vehicle accident with injuries is reported in the city at Central Avenue and Jackson Street. It is blocking traffic. City fire and Mercy medics are responding.

UPDATE 11:11 a.m.: A driver with two minors as passengers struck an unoccupied parked car for unknown reasons. One person was being evaluated by medics. The accident is under investigation.

UPDATE 11:26 a.m.: Law enforcement is requested to the scene.

