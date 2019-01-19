Local Matters

January 19, 2019 - 1:47pm

Accident on eastbound Thruway is blocking traffic

posted by Billie Owens in accidents, news, pembroke, indian falls.

A motor-vehicle accident is reported on the eastbound Thruway at mile marker 402.7 and it is blocking traffic. Unknown injuries. Pembroke and Indian Falls fire departments and Mercy medics are responding.

UPDATE 2:05 p.m.: Mercy medics are on location at the accident are looking for assistance in blocking traffic. East Pembroke Fire Department is called to mile marker 395.5 on the westbound Thruway to provide this assistance.

UPDATE 2:07 p.m.: A fire chief requests all East Pembroke equipment to stand by in quarters.

UPDATE 2:18 p.m.: All available manpower of the East Pembroke Fire Department is requested to the fire hall.

