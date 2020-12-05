Accident on the westbound Thruway, female with head injury

An accident is reported on the westbound Thruway at mile marker 374.8. A female has a head injury. Mercy medics are leaving the scene of the accident on Route 490 and heading to I-90. Le Roy fire is also responding.

UPDATE 12:42 p.m.: Neither Le Roy nor Henrietta, which was also called, could find an accident at that mile marker. Le Roy responders say they're going back to where a Trooper was roadside with a vehicle to see if the injured person is there.