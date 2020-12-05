Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

December 5, 2020 - 12:39pm

Accident on the westbound Thruway, female with head injury

posted by Billie Owens in accidents, news, Le Roy.

An accident is reported on the westbound Thruway at mile marker 374.8. A female has a head injury. Mercy medics are leaving the scene of the accident on Route 490 and heading to I-90. Le Roy fire is also responding.

UPDATE 12:42 p.m.: Neither Le Roy nor Henrietta, which was also called, could find an accident at that mile marker. Le Roy responders say they're going back to where a Trooper was roadside with a vehicle to see if the injured person is there.

Calendar

December 2020

S M T W T F S
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button