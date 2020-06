A two-vehicle accident, unknown injuries, is reported at Oak Orchard Road and Lockport Road, which is east of Route 98 (Quaker Hill Road). Elba Fire Department and Mercy medics are responding.

UPDATE 5:42 p.m.: A caller to dispatch reports no injuries.

UPDATE 5:45 p.m.: A first responder corrects the location -- the accident scene is at Oak Orchard and North Byron roads.