A motor-vehicle accident is reported in Pavilion at 6672 Telephone Road. A passenger is complaining of head and neck pain. The location is between Cook and Roanoke roads. Pavilion Fire Department and Mercy medics are responding.

UPDATE 1:53 p.m.: A first responder reports a total of five occupents, but says he thinks they will all be sign-offs.

UPDATE 2:03 p.m.: The Pavilion assignment is back in service.