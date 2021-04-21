Accident with driver in and out of consciousness in Corfu

A motor-vehicle accident in Corfu is reported at 1711 Genesee Street near Boyce Road. Wires are down. A first responder on scene reports wires lying across the vehicle. The driver and sole occupant is said to be in and out of consciousness; unknown injuries.

Corfu fire command says the patient cannot be accessed until National Grid arrives and removes the wires. Mercy medics are on scene.

The vehicle is off the road, in a ditch, in the mud.

Darien was called but put back in service.

"I believe this is a phone line," says command about the downed wire.

UPDATE 4:38 p.m.: National Grid is not needed; it is confirmed that it's a phone line. Patient is out of the vehicle. At least one utility pole is damaged.

UPDATE 4:50 p.m.: The vehicle will need a winch out; it's 15 feet off the roadway in thick mud.

UPDATE 4:57 p.m.: The Corfu assignment is back in service.