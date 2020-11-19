Accident with entrapment reported on North Lake Road, Bergen

A motor-vehicle accident with entrapment and unknown injuries is reported on North Lake Road (Route 19) in Bergen just south of Creamery Road. Bergen fire and medics are responding.

UPDATE 2:46 p.m.: One car is completely blocking traffic; another is in a ditch, according to a first responder on scene. Mercy Flight is on in-air standby.

UPDATE 2:50 p.m.: Bergen Fire Police are called to shut down Route 19 at Peachey Road and at Creamery Road. A second ambulance is called in.

UPDATE 2:56 p.m.: One patient, a male, who is conscious and alert and still being extricated. "We are flying him," says a first responder, and Mercy Flight is heading to the scene.

UPDATE 2:57 p.m.: The landing zone will be a cornfield east of scene, north of a barn.

UPDATE 3:01 p.m.: Due to the height of the cornstalks, the landing zone is changed to the roadway north of the accident.

UPDATE 3:05 p.m.: Wires on both sides prevented Mercy Flight from landing in the roadway. They just landed in a grassy area at the corner of the intersection.

UPDATE 3:16 p.m.: Patient is extricated.

UPDATE 3:27 p.m.: Mercy Flight is airborne and headed to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. Churchville fire, which responded to the scene for mutual aid, is going to their own fire hall to stand by for Bergen.

UPDATED 6:05 p.m.: It is confirmed that this was a fatal accident; one person in the crash died. More T/K