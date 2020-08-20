Local Matters

August 20, 2020 - 2:11pm

Accident with injuries, blocking traffic at Lewiston and Galloway roads, Batavia

posted by Billie Owens in accidents, news, batavia.

A two-car accident with injuries is reported at Lewiston and Galloway roads, Town of Batavia. It is blocking traffic. Town of Batavia Fire Department and Mercy medics are responding.

UPDATE 2:13 p.m.: A second ambulance is called to the scene. A male driver complains of arm pain; a female driver complains of back pain.

UPDATE 2:17 p.m.: Command reports one lane of traffic is partially blocking traffic.

UPDATE 2:18 p.m.: Two flatbed tows are requested.

UPDATE 2:44 p.m.: One patient is being transported to UMMC. The town assignment is back in service.

