Accident with injuries reported at Clinton Street and East Avenue in the city

A motor-vehicle accident with injuries is reported in the city at Clinton Street and East Avenue. City fire and Mercy medics are responding.

UPDATE 9:27 a.m.: The westbound lane is completely blocking traffic. Two vehicles are involved. Law enforcement in on scene and asking for assistance in traffic control.

UPDATE 9:42 a.m.: Occupants in both vehicles required no medical attention; bother were sign-offs. How the accident happened is being determined.