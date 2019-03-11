Accident with injuries reported at Route 20 and County Line Road

A two-vehicle accident with injuries is reported at Route 20 and County Line Road, Darien.

At least one person was trapped inside, but a first responder was able to pop open a rear door and extricate the person. Darien Fire Department and its ambulance are on scene.

The accident is not blocking the roadway, but traffic control is needed. Genesee County Sheriff's deputies are also on scene.

UPDATE 9:28 a.m.: Darien medics are en route to UMMC with one patient.