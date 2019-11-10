Local Matters

November 10, 2019 - 10:22am

Accident with injuries reported at Route 33 and Griswold Road, Stafford

posted by Billie Owens in accidents, news, Stafford.

A motor-vehicle accident with injuries is reported at Clinton Street Road (Route 33) and Griswold Road in Stafford. Stafford Fire Department, Mercy medics and law enforcement are responding.

UPDATE 10:31 a.m.: The law enforcement officer on scene reports Griswold Road is blocked.

UPDATE 11:01 a.m.: This was a minor-injury accident involving two vehicles, both requiring tows. A 55-year-old male with no complaints of pain is being taken to UMMC for evaluation. Only law enforcement remains at the scene.

