November 10, 2019 - 10:22am
Accident with injuries reported at Route 33 and Griswold Road, Stafford
A motor-vehicle accident with injuries is reported at Clinton Street Road (Route 33) and Griswold Road in Stafford. Stafford Fire Department, Mercy medics and law enforcement are responding.
UPDATE 10:31 a.m.: The law enforcement officer on scene reports Griswold Road is blocked.
UPDATE 11:01 a.m.: This was a minor-injury accident involving two vehicles, both requiring tows. A 55-year-old male with no complaints of pain is being taken to UMMC for evaluation. Only law enforcement remains at the scene.