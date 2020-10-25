Accident with injuries reported at Route 33 and Griswold Road, Stafford

Video Sponsor

A two-vehicle accident with possibly serious injuries is reported at Clinton Street Road (Route 33) and Griswold Road, Stafford. Stafford Fire Department is responding along with Mercy medics.

UPDATE 12:20 p.m.: There is entrapment in a vehicle. Mercy Flight #7 out of Batavia is put on ground standby.

UPDATE 12:21 p.m.: A second Mercy rig is called to the scene.

UPDATE 12:27 p.m.: Mercy Flight is dispatched to the accident site. A first responder reports the vehicles are blocking traffic and both are heavily damaged. An engine from Bergen is summoned.

UPDATE 12:31 p.m.: Mercy Flight will land on Griswold Road.

UPDATE 12:32 p.m.: Fire police are asked to shut down traffic at Route 33 and Route 237. Mercy Flight #7 is grounded due to mechanical trouble; ground transportation will be used instead. Le Roy and Bergen are both called to provide mutual aid.

UPDATE 12:40 p.m.: Traffic will be shut down at Waterman and Griswold roads. The on-call investigator is called to the scene. Le Roy's engine is rerouted to fill in at Stafford's fire hall.

UPDATE 12:43 p.m.: Bergen fire is on scene.

UPDATE 12:47 p.m.: Two investigators who belong to the county's Crash Management Team are en route.

UPDATE 12:52 p.m.: Two patients have been extricated.

UPDATE 12:57 p.m.: Mercy medics are headed to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester in emergency mode with one patient onboard.

UPDATE 3:06 p.m. (By Howard): Road is reopened. All units back in service.

UPDATE 6:30 p.m.: According to the preliminary investigation by the Sheriff's Office, Ryan T. Ledermann, 17, of Webster, was driving a 2017 Honda HRV westbound on Route 33 when he attempted to pass an uninvolved tractor-trailer. The HRV left its lane of travel and entered into the eastbound lane. The Honda struck the front driver side of an oncoming 2011 Dodger Pickup driven by Charles P. Fales, 56, of Batavia.

There were no other occupants in either vehicle.

Town of Stafford Fire volunteers extricated Ledermann and he was transported by Mercy EMS to Strong Memorial hospital for treatment of serious injuries Fales suffered minor injuries and was transported to Strong for evaluation and treatment.

The accident investigation is being handled by Deputy Rachel Diehl, Investigator Chris Parker, Investigator Kevin Forsyth, Sgt. Andrew Hale, and members of the crash management team, including deputies Kyle Krzemien and Richard Schildwaser. Assisting at the scene were State Police, Stafford Fire, and Mercy EMS.