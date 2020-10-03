Accident with injuries reported on West Main Street Road in Batavia

A two-car accident with injuries is reported at 3542 W. Main Street Road, Batavia. East Pembroke Fire Department and Mercy medics are responding along with law enforcement. The location is between Kelsey Road and County Building #2.

UPDATE 2:24 p.m.: All lanes of traffic are blocked, according to a first responder on scene.

UPDATE 2:26 p.m.: "It looks like a car rear-ended a truck," says a first responder. "The lady in the truck is hyperventilating; no injuries in the car."

UPDATE 3:01 p.m.: The roadway is clear. The East Pembroke assignment is back in service.