Accident with minor injuries reported in Bergen

A two-vehicle accident with minor injuries is reported in Bergen at 7880 Clinton Street Road, east of Dublin Road. Bergen Fire Department and Mercy medics are responding.

UPDATE 2:40 p.m.: Fire command asks for a flatbed tow and says to tell the operator a vehicle is completely over and behind a guard rail, so it will need to be lifted up and over it, or the guard rail will have to be taken down in order to access the vehicle for removal. A guy wire is down and a first responder reports a power outage in the vicinity. Traffic control is needed.