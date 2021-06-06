Additions to Pride Game Night: free make-and-take baby sunflowers, sidewalk chalk art

Press release:

The Little Free Pantry will be hosting a FREE Make-and-Take Baby Sunflower Station and sidewalk chalk art as part of the Pride Game Night and Royal Court Crowning at Batavia First Presbyterian Church, 300 E. Main St., Batavia, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, June 11.

Make and take your own baby sunflower -- soil, seed and containers provided.

A Plant Sale by donation will also be offered. It features an assortment of potted plants and garden vegetable plants (tomatoes, peppers, cukes, broccoli, cauliflower, etc.)

Express your Pride with sidewalk chalk art, supplies will be provided to decorate the sidewalk in front of the church on Main Street.

The Presbyterian church is having a fun evening of ice cream (Ice Cream and Chill Truck), outdoor games, board games and a Royal Court Competition to celebrate Pride Month. The Royal Court Competition begins at 7:30 p.m. and is open to all genders and ages. The competition is judged and the best costume and dance moves, the theme is DISCO.

For more information: https://www.lfpbatavia.org