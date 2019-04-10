Afternoon teatime returns to St. James Episcopal Church on April 28

Press release:

Afternoon teatime is returning to St. James Episcopal Church in Batavia on Sunday, April 28, at 3 o’clock. This special event will include musical entertainment and raffles.

Fish fries are over, but the bakers are now working to bring you a delicious tea experience. A variety of gift baskets have been assembled.

“Rumor has it that Maureen Scoville is planning something special for the raffle, so you know it is not to be missed,” said Dorian Ely, one of the event organizers.

Presale tickets are $20 each or $100 for a table of six. Tickets at the door are $25, space permitting.

Tickets may be purchased at the church office, 405 E. Main St., Batavia. For information call 585-343-6802 or text 585-356-5359.