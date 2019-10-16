October 16, 2019 - 12:56pm
Agri-Business Child Development at Batavia to host Open House and Harvest Meal, free, on Nov. 26
posted by Billie Owens in agribusiness child development, harvest meal, news, batavia.
Agri-Business Child Development at Batavia will host an Open House and Harvest Meal from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Batavia ABCD, 18 Brooklyn Ave., Batavia.
There will also be a scholastic book fair, and community health and resource fair, and a Thanksgiving-style dinner!
Many community agencies will be available to network with an answer questions.
This event is FREE.
RSVP by Nov. 15 to Kolleen Cassidy by phoning (585) 343-8160, ext. 5, by email at: [email protected]