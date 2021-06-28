Local Matters

June 28, 2021 - 4:31am

Air conditioner reported stolen out of Jackson Street window in the city

posted by Billie Owens in news, crime, batavia.

A man and woman are suspected of stealing an air conditioner unit out of a window in the 100-200 block of Jackson Street in the city. They were last seen running down Morton Avenue. The male was wearing a short-sleeve shirt; the woman has on a black hoodie. City police are speaking with a male now. The caller was a neighbor of the victim.

UPDATE 4:41 a.m.: A male and female have been arrested.

