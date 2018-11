An airplane with malfunctioning front landing gear will attempt to land at the Genesee County Airport shortly. No ETA yet. The Town of Batavia Fire Department is being dispatched and Mercy medics are on scene. The airport is located at 4701 E. Saile Drive, Batavia.

UPDATE 10:47 a.m.: The plane already landed safely; no need for fire or EMS. The assignment is back in service.